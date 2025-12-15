Pahalgam attack case: NIA chargesheet against Pak-based handler, 6 others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a detailed chargesheet against seven accused in connection with the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack, naming Pakistan-based militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its proxy organisation The Resistance Front (TRF), along with a key handler operating from across the border. The chargesheet was filed before the special NIA Court in Jammu.

The attack, carried out in the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, left 25 Hindu male tourists — 24 Indians and a Nepalese national — and a local Muslim pony operator dead. The NIA has described it as a case of religion-based targeted killings, carried out by militants allegedly backed by and directed from Pakistan.

In a significant legal step, the agency has arraigned the banned LeT/TRF as an organisation, holding it criminally liable for its alleged role in planning, facilitating and executing the attack. The 1,597-page chargesheet details what the agency calls a cross-border conspiracy, the roles of individual accused, and the evidence gathered during an investigation spanning nearly eight months.

According to the NIA, Pakistan-based handler Sajid Jatt has been named as an accused for allegedly coordinating the attack. The agency has also invoked penal provisions relating to waging war against India, underlining its claim that the assault formed part of a broader campaign of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

The chargesheet further names three militants killed by the Army during Operation Mahadev in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar on 29 July, nearly 100 days after the Pahalgam attack. They have been identified by the NIA as Faisal Jatt alias Suleman Shah, Habeeb Tahir alias Jibran, and Hamza Afghani, whom the agency describes as Pakistani nationals affiliated with LeT.