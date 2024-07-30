Coaching centre deaths: HC to hear plea seeking setting up of panel to probe incident

The Delhi High Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday, 31 July a plea seeking to constitute a high-level committee to probe the incident in which three civil service aspirants drowned at the basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing on Tuesday, 30 July before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela which said the matter be listed on Wednesday if the petition is in order by afternoon.

Petitioner advocate said he filed the petition on Monday, 29 July and urged the court to hear it during the day.