Coaching centre deaths: 5 more held, bulldozer action as anger mounts

Delhi Police on Monday said it has arrested five more people, including an SUV owner and four co-owners of the basement of a four-storeyed building where three civil services aspirants died after it was flooded following heavy rains.

The arrest of the SUV driver in particular, however, has triggered a wave of outrage across social media, with netizens questioning why the driver was being punished instead of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, who they say are responsible for the rampant waterlogging in the city whenever it rains.

With the latest arrests, the total number of people arrested in the case so far has risen to seven. The five accused — Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarabjeet Singh, the four co-owners of the basement of the coaching centre at Old Rajinder Nagar, and the driver, Manuj Kathuria — were produced in a Delhi court and sent to judicial custody till 12 August. Their bail pleas will be heard on Tuesday.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the SUV (sports utility vehicle) is seen driving through the street that was flooded by rainwater on Saturday, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement. The SUV has been seized.

Additionally, bulldozers began demolishing encroachments as anguish over the deaths echoed across the city, from Parliament to the streets of Old Rajinder Nagar. The ministry of home affairs constituted a committee to inquire into the incident and said it would look into the reasons, fix responsibility, suggest measures and recommend policy changes.