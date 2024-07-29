Coaching centre incident man-made disaster, says oppn

Opposition parties in Delhi on Sunday, 28 July termed the death of three civil services aspirants due to flooding of a building's basement a "man-made disaster".

Congress MP from Tamil Nadu, Manickam Tagore, has submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha for Monday 29 July, "demanding accountability for Delhi's infrastructure tragedies and tragic loses," media reports said.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, blamed the BJP over the incident, saying though it was in power in the municipal body for 15 years, it neglected the city's drainage system.

"Our government has been in power for the last one year and we are working on drainage. I do not want to get into any blame game. I want that there should be an impartial investigation and strict action taken against those responsible," Rajinder Nagar MLA and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in-charge Durgesh Pathak said.

The UPSC aspirants lost their lives as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of the Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which flooded due to a downpour in the national capital on Saturday evening, 27 July.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said this is a "man-made disaster".

"The students had come from far-off places to study in Delhi. But what is the system for separating illegal structures from legal structures? Is the MCD looking into it? What about the drainage system? All these questions plague these controversies around these deaths," he said.

Last week, a student -- civil services aspirant in Mukherjee Nagar -- died after touching a live wire, he said. Is this how students coming to Delhi should be treated, Khera asked.

The Congress leader said action has to be taken, accountability has to be fixed, and Delhi cannot be seen as such an "insensitive" city.