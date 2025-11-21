Coal smuggling case: ED raids multiple locations in Bengal

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday fanned out across West Bengal and neighbouring Jharkhand in a sweeping series of dawn raids tied to the multi-crore coal smuggling scam that has long cast a shadow over the region’s mining corridors.

From the bustling heart of Kolkata to the coal-dusted stretches of Asansol and Dhanbad, teams of ED officers — escorted by Central Armed Police Forces — moved with quiet precision, knocking on doors, entering offices, and combing through properties linked to traders, contractors, and businessmen woven into the coal economy.

Sources suggest the scale of the operation is vast, with no fewer than 20 locations under simultaneous scrutiny. In West Bengal, the search net spans the upscale lanes of Salt Lake, the river-hugging industrial district of Howrah, and the state’s coal heartland in West Burdwan.

Among the most prominent targets is the office and residence of a high-profile contractor associated with Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL) in Asansol, along with the home of his younger brother.