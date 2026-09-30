Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize drugs worth over Rs 3,000 crore from Iranian boat

Acting on intelligence, the Coast Guard deployed ships and aircraft to locate and monitor the suspicious dhow. Its personnel pursued the vessel before boarding it and recovering the contraband, which the agency described as high-grade methamphetamine and heroin.

The boat, its crew and the seized drugs were subsequently escorted to Mumbai under armed guard for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings.

The Gujarat ATS also confirmed that five Pakistani nationals had been apprehended. It was scheduled to share further details at a media briefing later on Wednesday.

The interception comes amid increased efforts by security agencies to tackle international drug trafficking through maritime routes.

The Coast Guard said the operation highlighted its ability to detect and intercept suspicious vessels and prevent illicit activity in India’s maritime zones. It added that the seizure would help disrupt international drug syndicates’ financial networks and prevent synthetic drugs from reaching the mainland.

With PTI inputs