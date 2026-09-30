Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize drugs worth over Rs 3,000 crore from Iranian boat
Five Pakistanis detained after vessel intercepted west of Lakshadweep; 526 kg of drugs seized
Joint operation on 25 September recovered 526 kg of drugs from an Iranian boat
Five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were detained
The boat, crew and contraband were brought to Mumbai for questioning and legal proceedings
The Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized 526 kg of methamphetamine and heroin valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore from an Iranian boat in the Arabian Sea, officials said on Wednesday.
Five Pakistani nationals operating the vessel were detained during the joint operation west of Lakshadweep on 25 September, according to a Coast Guard statement.
Acting on intelligence, the Coast Guard deployed ships and aircraft to locate and monitor the suspicious dhow. Its personnel pursued the vessel before boarding it and recovering the contraband, which the agency described as high-grade methamphetamine and heroin.
The boat, its crew and the seized drugs were subsequently escorted to Mumbai under armed guard for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings.
The Gujarat ATS also confirmed that five Pakistani nationals had been apprehended. It was scheduled to share further details at a media briefing later on Wednesday.
The interception comes amid increased efforts by security agencies to tackle international drug trafficking through maritime routes.
The Coast Guard said the operation highlighted its ability to detect and intercept suspicious vessels and prevent illicit activity in India’s maritime zones. It added that the seizure would help disrupt international drug syndicates’ financial networks and prevent synthetic drugs from reaching the mainland.
With PTI inputs