5,500 kg crystal meth in Andamans, biggest drug haul of Indian Coast Guard

The 5,500 kg of banned methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew near Barren Island is the biggest-ever seizure made by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an official of the Andaman and Nicobar tri-services command said on 26 November, Tuesday.

Speaking to PTI, the senior defence official said, "This is the biggest ever seizure which we suspect is linked to big international drug cartels. The total consignment is approximately around 5,500 kg. A total of six Myanmarese crew were arrested with banned crystalline methamphetamine. They were handed over to the local police for further interrogation."

He said, "I would like to congratulate the ICG for their outstanding effort in apprehending the foreign smugglers braving the rough sea during the operation. This effort of the ICG indeed once again proved its commitment towards safeguarding our territorial integrity and preventing the trafficking of illegal substances. The dedication and swift action of our teams involved in ensuring that such illicit activities do not compromise national security."

"The Andaman and Nicobar Command remain vigilant and committed to ensuring the safety of Andaman waters. Enhanced patrolling and intelligence continue to play a vital role in combating such crime," he added.

The police suspect that the 5,500 kg of banned methamphetamine drug seized from a fishing trawler with six Myanmarese crew from near Barren Island was supposed to be delivered to Thailand, officials said on Tuesday.

The police are trying to get the call record of the satellite phone seized from the trawler, which was coming from Myanmar, an official said.