Cockroach Janata Party's X account withheld in India; Instagram disruption claims remain unverified

The X account of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical youth-led political movement that has gained rapid popularity on social media, has been withheld in India following what the platform described as a “legal demand”, prompting allegations of censorship from the group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke.

Users attempting to access the account in India were shown a notice stating that the handle had been withheld in response to a legal request. Dipke alleged that the Union government was behind the move and accused authorities of attempting to silence dissenting voices online.

The development comes amid a surge in the movement's popularity, particularly among younger social media users, with its content focusing on satire, unemployment, political accountability and governance issues.

Instagram account remains active

Alongside the restriction on X, social media platforms were flooded with claims that the Cockroach Janata Party's Instagram account had been suspended, hacked or otherwise restricted.

Several users reported that the account became temporarily inaccessible on multiple occasions overnight, fuelling speculation about possible enforcement action or cyberattacks. However, the page subsequently reappeared and remained accessible.

At the time of writing, there was no official confirmation from Meta or Instagram that the account had been suspended, restricted or hacked.

The account continued to attract followers rapidly, crossing 11 million followers after reportedly having around 9 million followers the previous night.

Observers suggested that temporary visibility issues could also have been linked to heavy traffic or technical disruptions, although no definitive explanation has been provided.