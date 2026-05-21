Cockroach Janata Party's X account withheld in India; Instagram disruption claims remain unverified
Founder Abhijeet Dipke alleges government pressure after X restricts access to party handle in India, while Instagram account continues to remain active despite temporary outages
The X account of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), a satirical youth-led political movement that has gained rapid popularity on social media, has been withheld in India following what the platform described as a “legal demand”, prompting allegations of censorship from the group's founder, Abhijeet Dipke.
Users attempting to access the account in India were shown a notice stating that the handle had been withheld in response to a legal request. Dipke alleged that the Union government was behind the move and accused authorities of attempting to silence dissenting voices online.
The development comes amid a surge in the movement's popularity, particularly among younger social media users, with its content focusing on satire, unemployment, political accountability and governance issues.
Instagram account remains active
Alongside the restriction on X, social media platforms were flooded with claims that the Cockroach Janata Party's Instagram account had been suspended, hacked or otherwise restricted.
Several users reported that the account became temporarily inaccessible on multiple occasions overnight, fuelling speculation about possible enforcement action or cyberattacks. However, the page subsequently reappeared and remained accessible.
At the time of writing, there was no official confirmation from Meta or Instagram that the account had been suspended, restricted or hacked.
The account continued to attract followers rapidly, crossing 11 million followers after reportedly having around 9 million followers the previous night.
Observers suggested that temporary visibility issues could also have been linked to heavy traffic or technical disruptions, although no definitive explanation has been provided.
Founder alleges attempts to silence movement
In a video statement circulated online, Dipke questioned what he described as efforts to target the movement because of its growing support base.
“Why would you suspend our social media accounts for having a difference of opinion?” he asked.
Dipke also linked the controversy to broader concerns about unemployment and political dissatisfaction among young people.
Referring to India's political leadership, he questioned why criticism of the government was allegedly being curtailed and argued that political leaders should be willing to answer difficult questions publicly.
He urged supporters not to be discouraged by what he described as political pressure or online disruptions, calling the movement a reflection of frustrations among sections of the youth.
Movement emerged from online satire
The Cockroach Janata Party was launched on 15 May by Abhijeet Dipke, a public relations student at Boston University.
The movement gained traction following online discussions surrounding remarks attributed on social media to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding unemployed youth.
Presenting itself as “a political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth”, the group combines satire, memes and political commentary. Its slogan, “Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy”, has been widely shared across social media platforms.
The organisation's website also allows users to register as members through an online sign-up process, helping expand its reach among younger audiences.
Rapid growth fuels online debate
The movement's rapid rise has sparked discussion about youth engagement with politics, unemployment and freedom of expression online.
Supporters view the initiative as a humorous but pointed critique of contemporary politics and governance, while critics have questioned whether its popularity can translate into sustained political engagement beyond social media.
For now, while the party's X account remains inaccessible in India following the legal demand, claims regarding the suspension of its Instagram account remain unverified, with the page continuing to operate and gain followers.