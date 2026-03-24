Cold storage collapse in Prayagraj kills 4, injures 14; ammonia leak triggered
Fire brigade personnel, working in tandem with district authorities, battled to contain the toxic fumes even as rescue operation pressed on
A tragic afternoon unfolded in Chandapur village of Prayagraj on Monday, as a portion of a cold storage facility gave way without warning, reducing concrete and steel to a heap of rubble and shattering several lives in an instant. The collapse claimed at least four lives and left 14 labourers injured, many of whom were rushed to SRN Hospital where they continue to receive treatment.
As rescue teams clawed through the debris in a desperate search for survivors, a fresh danger loomed. The impact of the collapse triggered a leak of ammonia gas from the facility, sending waves of panic through the surrounding area. Fire brigade personnel, working in tandem with district authorities, battled to contain the toxic fumes even as the rescue operation pressed on.
District magistrate Manish Kumar Verma confirmed the casualties, stating that while 14 injured workers were undergoing treatment, four had succumbed to their injuries. The deceased have been identified as Jyovish Kumar (22), Manoj alias Billar Chaudhary (36), and Masinder Kumar (19), all hailing from Saharsa in Bihar, along with Jagdish Kumar (42), a resident of Chandapur.
The scale of the response reflected the gravity of the disaster. Teams from the district administration, police, State Disaster Response Force, and the fire brigade converged at the site, navigating twisted metal and fractured concrete in a race against time.
Police commissioner Jogendra Kumar revealed that the collapse occurred within the jurisdiction of the Phaphamau police station and raised serious questions about the structural integrity of the building. The cold storage, reportedly owned by Ansar Ahmed, a former Samajwadi Party MLA, is now under scrutiny. Authorities have vowed a thorough investigation into the licensing and safety compliance of the facility, particularly how a structure described as dilapidated was permitted to operate. “Strict action will be taken against those found responsible,” Kumar asserted.
Deputy commissioner of police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat noted that the ammonia leak exacerbated the crisis, forcing emergency teams to simultaneously manage rescue and containment efforts under hazardous conditions.
As the dust settled, messages of grief poured in from the highest offices. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, extending his condolences to the bereaved families and wishing a swift recovery to the injured. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath described the incident as “heart-wrenching,” announcing financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured, while directing officials to ensure immediate and proper medical care.
What remains in the wake of the collapse is not just a site of destruction, but a stark reminder of the human cost of negligence — where livelihoods turned into loss within moments, and questions of accountability now hang as heavily as the debris itself.
With PTI inputs
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