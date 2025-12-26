Cold wave grips Jharkhand as temperatures plunge below 10°C

A cold wave has swept across Jharkhand, with minimum temperatures falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘yellow’ alert for 12 regions until Saturday morning.

Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Khunti and Lohardaga saw readings of 5.2 degrees Celsius each. Hazaribag and Daltonganj registered 5.3°C and 5.6°C, respectively. Bokaro recorded 6.9°C, Ranchi 7°C, and Simdega 7.3°C.

The yellow alert, which advises residents to “be aware” of cold conditions, has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Koderma, Gumla, Lohardaga, Chatra, Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa, the IMD official said.