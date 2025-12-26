Cold wave grips Jharkhand as temperatures plunge below 10°C
IMD issues yellow alert for 12 districts as mercury drops sharply; Gumla records 2.8°C
A cold wave has swept across Jharkhand, with minimum temperatures falling below 10 degrees Celsius in several districts, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a ‘yellow’ alert for 12 regions until Saturday morning.
Gumla recorded the lowest temperature in the state at 2.8 degrees Celsius, while Khunti and Lohardaga saw readings of 5.2 degrees Celsius each. Hazaribag and Daltonganj registered 5.3°C and 5.6°C, respectively. Bokaro recorded 6.9°C, Ranchi 7°C, and Simdega 7.3°C.
The yellow alert, which advises residents to “be aware” of cold conditions, has been issued for Ranchi, Khunti, Hazaribag, Bokaro, Ramgarh, Koderma, Gumla, Lohardaga, Chatra, Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa, the IMD official said.
Deputy director at the Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand, said the cold wave is being driven by north-westerly to westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric levels over the state.
“The minimum temperature is likely to fall further by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next 48 hours. Thereafter, no significant change is expected over the next two days,” he added.
Residents have been advised to take precautions against the intense cold as the state braces for continued chilly conditions.
With PTI inputs