Collective resistance amidst attempts to subdue JNU laid bare in JNUTA report

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) said on Friday, 22 September, that despite all attempts to subdue them with strong-arm tactics, victimisation and harassment through the rampant misuse of powers, the teachers, students and staff of the JNU put up a collective resistance in response to the attacks on the University.

JNUTA released a report on Friday, 22 September, which said that there was also a slew of decisions of the honourable courts that deemed several decisions and actions of the University administration as illegal.

These were the two countervailing factors which slowed down what was nothing but a process of destruction of a national asset, a public university whose history epitomised both the possibilities and the necessity of combining excellence and equity, in order that the institution serve the objective of contributing to India's social progress, it said.

It said that over a year-and-a-half after the departure from JNU of the VC who was its chief instrument, the wounds inflicted by that unprecedented brutal assault on the institution continue to fester. Barring the odd exception, there are few signs of these receiving even palliative, let alone curative, treatment.