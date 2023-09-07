JNU: Disabled PhD scholar assaulted by ABVP members, NSUI demands justice

Later issuing a statement, NSUI said, “The Kaveri Hostel wardens, especially Gopal Ram, an assistant professor at the Centre for Linguistics, have crossed all limits of cruelty and senselessness. How they have forcibly tried to evict a senior student of Kaveri hostel Farooque Alam, a differently abled 4th year Ph.D. student at Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, speaks volumes about their mindless apathy towards students.”

The incident, which has raised questions about the communal politics on the campus, has garnered widespread attention.

According to the NSUI members, Alam’s name was included in the “target list” prepared by the right-wing student organisation for “his views and his religious identity”. The situation worsened for Alam, after he wrote a Facebook post against DSW Umesh Kadamb, claimed NSUI activists.

A proctorial inquiry was launched after Kaveri Kadamb, wife of Umesh Kadamb complained against Alam. He was also dragged in a controversy related to the fee hike protest in 2019.

He has been subjected to harrassment and has been facing intimidation since then. “He was asked to leave the hostel by the administration and barred from entering the campus. He was fined Rs 10000 for violating discipline,” added Sekhar.