JNU: Disabled PhD scholar assaulted by ABVP members, NSUI demands justice
AVBP activists allegedly thrashed Farooque Alam after he objected to forceful eviction from his Kaveri hostel room, where he has been living for the last 12 years, despite the matter being subjudice
Farooque Alam – a PhD scholar with disability at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who the ABVP members allegedly thrashed on Wednesday – is a victim of “communal politics,” alleged National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Congress' student outfit.
The AVBP activists thrashed Alam, after he objected forceful eviction from his Kaveri hostel room, where he has been living for the last 12 years, despite the matter being subjudice.
"Alam tried to argue with the warden...he was attacked by the ABVP members at the behest of the warden, following which he unconscious. We took him to the Safdarjung hospital," said JNU president of the NSUI, Sudhanshu Sekhar.
Later issuing a statement, NSUI said, “The Kaveri Hostel wardens, especially Gopal Ram, an assistant professor at the Centre for Linguistics, have crossed all limits of cruelty and senselessness. How they have forcibly tried to evict a senior student of Kaveri hostel Farooque Alam, a differently abled 4th year Ph.D. student at Centre for Russian and Central Asian Studies, JNU, speaks volumes about their mindless apathy towards students.”
The incident, which has raised questions about the communal politics on the campus, has garnered widespread attention.
According to the NSUI members, Alam’s name was included in the “target list” prepared by the right-wing student organisation for “his views and his religious identity”. The situation worsened for Alam, after he wrote a Facebook post against DSW Umesh Kadamb, claimed NSUI activists.
A proctorial inquiry was launched after Kaveri Kadamb, wife of Umesh Kadamb complained against Alam. He was also dragged in a controversy related to the fee hike protest in 2019.
He has been subjected to harrassment and has been facing intimidation since then. “He was asked to leave the hostel by the administration and barred from entering the campus. He was fined Rs 10000 for violating discipline,” added Sekhar.
However, Alam challenged the eviction order in Delhi High Court. Represented by the Congress leader and senior advocate, Salman Khursheed, Alam argued that he can’t vacate the hostel room as he does not have any other accommodation in Delhi to live in.
Despite this, “JNU administration controlled by the RSS-minded people” forced Alam to vacate the room.
“Alam was also handed down a judgment in the incident that happened during the fee hike movement against the exorbitantly increased structure in 2019. The judgment one-sidedly asked him to vacate the hostel. The matter subsequently went to the Delhi High Court, and one hearing in this case has already happened,” said NSUI in a statement.
Adding that the ABVP members and security guards both attacked Alam and the NSUI members who were opposing the eviction, the NSUI said, “When the residents of the hostel, as well as other NSUI activists, tried to intervene in the situation, they were brutally manhandled and asked to leave because they were not the residents of Kaveri hostel”.
A native of Katihar, Bihar, Alam has been active in students politics ever since he joined the university. He had contested the JNUSU elections in 2017 for the post of President.
Demanding a stay on the eviction process until the High Court clears the matter, the NSUI JNU unit also demanded "severe punishment for ABVP members involved in manhandling other students present at the site to intervene."
