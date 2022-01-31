Colonel's wife alleges theft of jewellery by airport security

"I had to take a connecting flight for Dibrugarh from Delhi. I had a handbag, a backpack, a sling bag and a black purse in which I had put all my jewellery worth Rs 36 lakh. At the screening point, a CISF woman constable asked me to show the purse and ornaments in it. I requested her to check it inside the purse and not take it out. I had put the ornaments in a transparent box. But she did not listen to me," she said.



According to the FIR, the woman constable took out the ornament box and put it on another tray there.



When she went to take her ornament box, the CISF constable took it back from her and put it into another tray.



"In the meantime, the airport announced the boarding time and I took my bag and went to board the flight. In the flight, I found the ornament box missing and I complained about the same to the flight attendant who advised me to report to CISF in New Delhi," she said.



Bhatt further mentioned in the FIR that she had reported the matter to CISF in New Delhi and also to her husband. "The boarding for my flight for Dibrugarh was announced and so I was asked to board the flight and report the matter in Dibrugarh after reaching there," she said.