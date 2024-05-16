Comedian Shyam Rangeela’s nomination rejected in Varanasi

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, 15 May, rejected the affidavit of comedian Shyam Rangeela, who filed his nomination from Varanasi as an Independent candidate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the poll panel's website, out of 55 candidates, the forms of 36 nominees were rejected while the affidavits of 15 candidates, including PM Modi and Congress' Ajay Rai, were accepted.

Shyam Rangeela had filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Varanasi on Tuesday. The comedian-mimic had also alleged that he was prevented from submitting his nomination papers.

Rangeela told reporters that despite his efforts to file his nomination since 10 May, he was denied access to the district magistrate's office on the day Prime Minister Modi submitted his nomination papers.