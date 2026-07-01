Commercial LPG gets cheaper by up to Rs 183.5 as OMCs slash cylinder prices

State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.5 across major cities, offering relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that rely on the fuel for cooking.

The revised prices came into effect from 1 July, following a series of hikes in recent months driven by elevated global energy prices amid tensions in West Asia.

According to the revised rates, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 183.5 in Delhi and Lucknow, Rs 181.5 in Chandigarh, Rs 174 in Kolkata, and Rs 173 in Patna.

After the reduction, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost: