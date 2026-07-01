Commercial LPG gets cheaper by up to Rs 183.5 as OMCs slash cylinder prices
There is no change in the price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, providing no immediate relief for household consumers
State-owned oil marketing companies (OMCs) have reduced the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders by up to Rs 183.5 across major cities, offering relief to restaurants, hotels and other commercial establishments that rely on the fuel for cooking.
The revised prices came into effect from 1 July, following a series of hikes in recent months driven by elevated global energy prices amid tensions in West Asia.
According to the revised rates, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been cut by Rs 183.5 in Delhi and Lucknow, Rs 181.5 in Chandigarh, Rs 174 in Kolkata, and Rs 173 in Patna.
After the reduction, a commercial LPG cylinder will now cost:
Delhi: Rs 2,930 (down from Rs 3,113)
Chandigarh: Rs 2,954.50
Kolkata: Rs 3,081.50 (down from Rs 3,255.50)
Patna: Rs 3,227
The price cut is expected to lower operating costs for eateries, hotels and other businesses that depend heavily on commercial LPG.
However, there is no change in the price of the 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder, providing no immediate relief for household consumers.
The reduction comes weeks after the Centre eased LPG supply restrictions for commercial and industrial users as fuel availability improved. The government restored 50 per cent of supplies to customers whose allocations had earlier been suspended to prioritise domestic household demand during the period of supply constraints.
During the conflict in West Asia, the government had invoked provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, directing that C3-C4 hydrocarbon streams be used exclusively for LPG production instead of petrochemical and other downstream applications to safeguard domestic fuel supplies.
The government has also instructed OMCs to continue maintaining detailed records of commercial and industrial LPG consumers to improve supply planning and distribution.
With IANS inputs