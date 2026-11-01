Commercial LPG prices up by Rs 10; ATF rates hiked by Rs 1.37 per litre

Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820, marking the second consecutive monthly hike

ATF prices increase by Rs 1.37 to Rs 138.50 per litre, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise

Domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820 from 1 November, marking the second consecutive monthly hike. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also gone up by Rs 1.37 per litre, according to state-owned oil companies.

The latest commercial LPG price revision follows a Rs 62.50 increase on 1 October. Rates had also risen by Rs 9.50 on 1 September, after two consecutive monthly reductions in July and August.

Between February and June, commercial LPG prices surged by Rs 1,373 per cylinder, from Rs 1,740.50 to a record Rs 3,113.50, before declining over the next two months.