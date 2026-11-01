Commercial LPG prices up by Rs 10; ATF rates hiked by Rs 1.37 per litre
Commercial LPG prices rose by Rs 1,373 between February and June, hitting a record Rs 3,113.50 before falling over the next two months
Commercial LPG cylinder prices rise by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820, marking the second consecutive monthly hike
ATF prices increase by Rs 1.37 to Rs 138.50 per litre, marking the fourth consecutive monthly rise
Domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged
The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 2,820 from 1 November, marking the second consecutive monthly hike. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices have also gone up by Rs 1.37 per litre, according to state-owned oil companies.
The latest commercial LPG price revision follows a Rs 62.50 increase on 1 October. Rates had also risen by Rs 9.50 on 1 September, after two consecutive monthly reductions in July and August.
Between February and June, commercial LPG prices surged by Rs 1,373 per cylinder, from Rs 1,740.50 to a record Rs 3,113.50, before declining over the next two months.
According to the revised rate list, a 5-kg Free Trade LPG (FTL) cylinder for a new connection is priced at Rs 1,903, while a refill costs Rs 782.
However, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, with a 14.2-kg cylinder continuing to cost Rs 942. Petrol and diesel prices have also remained unchanged following their increase of around Rs 7.50 per litre each in May.
Meanwhile, ATF prices have been raised to Rs 138.50 per litre from Rs 137.12, effective 1 November. This marks the fourth consecutive monthly increase in jet fuel prices, driven by firming international benchmarks.
ATF accounts for nearly 40 per cent of airlines' operating costs, making the latest revision a potential cost pressure for the aviation sector.
The monthly price revisions are based on movements in international benchmark rates and the rupee-dollar exchange rate. Commercial LPG and ATF prices are reviewed on the first day of every month and may vary across states due to local taxes, including VAT.
with agency inputs