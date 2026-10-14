No Aadhaar link, no LPG? Delhi HC seeks Centre's reply

"There is no data. He just flung a petition like this. I can understand that the disabled section of the community needs certain accommodation. There was a complete abuse of the subsidy given under the schemes. Therefore the government wanted to find out. Disabled section will be taken care of," the attorney-general said.

Senior advocate Zoheb Hossain, appearing for Luthra, contended that the government's decision was contrary to existing law and the Supreme Court's judgments on Aadhaar. He urged the court to consider interim relief at the next hearing, arguing that the supply of regular domestic LPG cylinders had been stopped for consumers who had not completed biometric authentication since 1 October.

The petition challenges a 17 September letter issued by the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL), followed by a press release on 19 September.

According to the plea, the directives contemplate blocking LPG refills for consumers who have not completed biometric Aadhaar authentication. Those unwilling or unable to authenticate their biometrics would be restricted to purchasing five-kg or 10-kg cylinders at market prices, subject to availability, instead of the regular 14.2-kg domestic cylinder at the regulated price with applicable subsidy.

The petitioner claimed that the mandate affects approximately 3.16 crore consumers and lacks adequate statutory backing, going beyond what is permitted under the Aadhaar Act, 2016. The plea further argued that the decision was arbitrary and disproportionate and violated Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution, which guarantee equality before the law and the protection of life and personal liberty, respectively.

It also highlighted the difficulties faced by elderly people, persons with disabilities and consumers with age-related or other physical limitations who may be genuinely unable to complete biometric authentication for reasons beyond their control.

"The supply of 14.2 kg cylinder would be stopped to such consumers simply for the reason that they are unwilling or unable to undergo BAA," the petition stated, arguing that affected consumers would be forced to purchase smaller cylinders at market prices or risk losing access to their regular domestic LPG supply.

With PTI inputs