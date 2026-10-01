Commercial LPG prices rise by Rs 62.50; aviation fuel up Rs 16 per litre

Commercial LPG prices rise by Rs 62.50 per 19-kg cylinder from 1 October

Aviation turbine fuel increases by Rs 16 per litre to Rs 137 per litre for domestic airlines

Domestic LPG, petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged

State-owned oil marketing companies raised commercial LPG and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices on Thursday, reflecting firmer international energy benchmarks. Domestic cooking gas, petrol and diesel rates were left unchanged.

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 62.50, following a Rs 9.50 rise in September. The two successive increases come after reductions of Rs 192 in August and Rs 183.50 in July.

ATF prices for domestic airlines rose by Rs 16 per litre, from Rs 121 to Rs 137. The latest increase follows a Rs 6.28-per-litre rise, or 5.46 per cent, in September and a Rs 5-per-litre increase in August.

In his reaction to the commercial LPG price hike, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government’s publicity campaign had drowned out the concerns of ordinary people struggling with inflation.

He criticised the government for adding to household pressures during the festive season, saying commercial cylinder prices had risen by Rs 62.50–Rs 71.50 from today. Kharge claimed that prices had increased by nearly Rs 1,270 over the past nine months, amounting to an average monthly burden of about Rs 141.