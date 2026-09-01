Commercial LPG, jet fuel and CNG prices increased

State-owned oil marketing companies have increased the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 9.50, while aviation turbine fuel (ATF) supplied to domestic airlines has become 5.46 per cent more expensive from Tuesday.

ATF prices have risen by Rs 6.28 per litre, from Rs 115 to Rs 121.28 per litre, marking the second consecutive monthly increase. Jet fuel rates were raised by Rs 5 per litre in August after a reduction of the same amount in July.

The latest revision is likely to increase operating costs for domestic airlines as fuel accounts for around 35–40 per cent of their total expenditure in India. The increase could also place pressure on airfares, although ticket prices are determined by factors such as passenger demand, competition and the capacity available across airline networks.

Separately, Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has raised the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai, citing a sharp increase in input costs linked to international gas indices amid the continuing crisis in the Middle East.