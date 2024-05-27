Commitments made in election manifestos not corrupt practice: SC

The Supreme Court has said commitments made by political parties in their election manifestos will not amount to "corrupt practice" under election laws.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and K.V. Viswanathan made the observation while dismissing a plea by a voter from the Chamarajpet Assembly segment in Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru, challenging the election of a Congress candidate.

The plea alleged that commitments by the Congress in its election manifesto for the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls promised direct and indirect financial help to the public, which amounted to corrupt electoral practice.

"The contention of the learned counsel that the commitments by a political party in its manifesto, which eventually lead to direct or indirect financial help to the public at large, will also amount to corrupt practice by a candidate of that party, is too far-fetched and cannot be accepted.

"In any case, in the facts and circumstances of these cases, we need not go into such questions elaborately. The appeals are, accordingly, dismissed," the bench said.