Committed to creating employment opportunities in Jharkhand: Hemant Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Saturday, 6 July, said that his government was committed to creating employment opportunities in the state.

He encouraged the youth of the state to take up entrepreneurship and assured them that the government would provide full support.

Soren was addressing startup conclave 'Srijan', organised by the Federation of Jharkhand Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FJCCI), at the Aryabhatta Auditorium.