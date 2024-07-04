Hemant Soren takes oath as 13th chief minister of Jharkhand

Chamapi Soren, who resigned as the chief minister on Wednesday, was also present on the occasion.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on 28 June after the High Court of Jharkhand granted bail to him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

He had resigned as the CM shortly before his arrest on 31 January by the Enforcement Directorate.

The money laundering investigation stems from multiple FIRs registered by Jharkhand Police in land "scam" cases against several persons including state government officials.