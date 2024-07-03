Jharkhand CM Champai Soren resigns, Hemant Soren stakes claim to govt

Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren resigned on Wednesday and Hemant Soren, who is out on bail in a money laundering case, staked claim to form the government, hours after leaders of the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-led alliance in the state unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.

Champai Soren, who had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on 2 February after Hemant Soren's arrest, met governor C.P. Radhakrishnan and tendered his resignation in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day full of speculation.

"I have resigned as per the decision of the JMM-led alliance. Our alliance is strong," Champai Soren said after coming out of Raj Bhavan. "Everyone knows what happened with Hemant Soren ji... I was given the responsibility by the coalition partners. Now, the alliance has decided in favour of Hemant Soren ji," he said.

During a meeting at Champai Soren’s residence in Ranchi, leaders and MLAs of the alliance unanimously decided to elect Hemant Soren as the JMM legislature party leader, sources said. "A decision was taken in the meeting to make Hemant Soren the chief minister of the state again," a party source told PTI.