What the Jharkhand High Court said about ED’s charges against Hemant Soren

The bail order given by Justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay of the Jharkhand High Court, setting former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren free after five months in prison, is significant. Not only does the order clearly state that there are reasons to believe in Soren’s innocence but it also uses the ED’s own arguments to knock the bottom of its case against the former chief minister.

The ED had charged Soren of ignoring eight of the 10 summons it had sent him. It claimed that Soren was in unauthorised possession of an eight-acre plot of land in the heart of Ranchi, the state capital, since 2010. It accused the former chief minister of being part of a cartel manipulating and forging revenue records to forcibly occupy land and that the ED’s “timely action” had prevented the accused of transferring the plot of land to his own name.

The high court’s order points out that if the accused was in possession of the land since 2010, when he was admittedly not in power or the government, it is difficult to believe how ED’s timely action prevented the possession and transfer of the land.

Pointing out ED’s submission that it had recovered 11 trunks full of property documents, revenue records and registers from the residence of Bhanu Pratap Prasad, a revenue sub-inspector, Baragain, one of the key accused who was allegedly working at the behest of Soren, the court enquired why in that case none of the records and the documents bore the names of Hemant Soren or his family members.