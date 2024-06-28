Jharkhand HC grants bail to Hemant Soren in money laundering case

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday, 28 June, granted bail to former chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to a land scam.

The high court had on 13 June reserved its order on Soren's bail plea.

"Bail has been granted to Soren. The court has held that prima facie he is not guilty of the offence and there is no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence when on bail," Soren's senior counsel Arunabh Chowdhury told PTI.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the court's order granting bail to Soren.

Soren, the executive president of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on 31 January in connection with its investigation into the money laundering case.

The 48-year-old politician has been lodged in Birsa Munda jail.

During the hearing, ED's counsel SV Raju argued that if Soren is released on bail, he may commit a similar offence, referring to cases against ED officers in the SC/ST police station.

The order was passed by the single bench of justice Rongon Mukhopadhyay.

Arguments from both Soren's defence team and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had concluded, following which the court had reserved its order.