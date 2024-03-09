Committed to fill 30 lakh central govt jobs if voted to power: Goa Congress

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) president Amit Patkar on Saturday, 9 March, said that his party is committed to fill 30 lakh permanent government jobs for youth across the country if they are voted back to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Patkar, while addressing a press conference, alleged that in the last two terms of the BJP government, they have failed to create employment.

He said that in the second leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Rajasthan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after reaching the tribal-dominated Banswara region promised 30 lakh permanent government jobs for youth.

“Our party is committed to help the unemployed youths by filling the vacant posts in various departments of government, which BJP has failed. There are 10 lakh sanctioned posts that are vacant in central ministries and departments,” Patkar said.