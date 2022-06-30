Commoners unable to afford single domestic LPG cylinder refill: Congress slams govt over inflation

The Congress on Thursday attacked the Centre over high prices of cooking gas, saying two Indias have been created- one, in which a selected few are getting richer, and the other, where common people are unable to afford even a single refill of domestic LPG cylinder.



Sharing a media report which claimed that 3.9 crore customers could not afford a refill in 2021-22, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a dig at the Centre over the advertisement spending on 'Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana' launched in 2016, saying "crores of rupees were spent on this scheme", from petrol pumps to newspapers.



With the launch of Ujjwala 2.0 on August 10 last year, several crore rupees were again spent on advertisements from the taxpayers' money, the former Congress chief said.