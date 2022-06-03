Communal flare-up in Kanpur, 17 held

After Friday prayers, members of one community started getting the shops closed and the other community protested over this.



This led to clashes, followed by stone pelting and brick batting. Sources said that the miscreants had also fired in the air.



Seventeen persons have been taken into custody after the incident.



ADG, Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said that the situation had been brought under control and additional forces had been deployed. He said that the reasons that led to the flare-up would be probed.