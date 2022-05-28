Communal tension in coastal Karnataka region rise amid hijab, Malali mosque rows

The ruling BJP government has stressed that only uniforms are allowed in the campus. Following the protest in University College of Mangaluru, BJP MLA Vedavyasa Kamat is holding a meeting with College Development and Management Committee members and students. Mangaluru University Vice-Chancellor and Registrar are also participating in the meeting.



Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has stated that they will not let Hindu activists carry one handful of soil from Malali Masjid stirring a controversy. "Don't dream about taking over masjid," stated Abdul Mazeed Mysuru, the state president of SDPI on Saturday.



Addressing a rally at Mangaluru, Mazeed challenged Hindu activists and Sangh Parivar members to take traditional way of "Tambula Prashne" to ascertain on destroying of 200 years old Suggalamma temple in Ballary by mining baron and BJP leader Janardhana Reddy.



RSS games make JD (S) and Congress parties fearful. "Sangh activists who give boycott calls of businessmen, aren't you ashamed when Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had inked MoU with Yousuf Ali for Rs 2,000 crore?" questioned Abdul Mazeed.



M.A. Yusuf Ali is a UAE-based Indian businessman and billionaire. He is the chairman and managing director of LuLu Group International that owns the LuLu Hypermarket chain worldwide.