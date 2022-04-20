Not just to deny education for a piece of cloth: K'taka girl on Hijab ban

However, the Karnataka government is all set to conduct the second PUC exams (Class 12) without allowing students to wear hijab. Karnataka High Court Special Bench has dismissed the petitions submitted by students, including Almas to permit hijab in classrooms.



Almas had earlier slammed the state government on its decision of not allowing hijab protesters to write exams. She had questioned Minister Nagesh, asking, "Tell me Nagesh sir, who made us miss our exams? I have missed my practical exams, your decision is not only gonna shatter my dreams but also I am starting to lose hope in the system. Where is the justice sir? Why do you want us to suffer?" she said.



The court has also stated that wearing of hijab is not an essential part of Islam. The Muslim organisations gave a bandh call for business establishments against the High Court order. Hindutva organisations later called for banning Muslim vendors from temples and religious fairs. The entire matter has taken a communal turn, resulting in unrest type situation in the state.



"I felt so disheartened after I heard the hijab verdict, felt as if my dignity, my identity was being snatched. I had least expected the judiciary to mock. I'm really at a loss of words right now. But, one thing I know is I'll continue to fight for my hijab, in spite of all hurdles to come," She had commented after the judgment on hijab by Karnataka High Court Special Bench.