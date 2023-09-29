Communal tension in UP's Kanpur after vendor throws hot tea at teenager

A fruit vendor has been arrested for allegedly throwing hot tea on a young man dressed as a member of Hanuman’s Vanar Sena for a shobha yatra in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, leading to communal tension in the area.

The incident happened in the Maitha Bazar area of Kanpur dehat on Tuesday, 26 September. The fruit vendor Shanu Ahmad, 27, was arrested later.

As per reports, the youth had allegedly picked up a banana from the vendor’s cart, leading to a scuffle. “The accused said that he did not throw the tea on (the youth) with any wrong intention, but it instead fell on the teenager during a scuffle,” said Shivli police inspector Shiv Narain Singh.

Communal tension prevailed in the area following the incident as Vishwa Hindu Parishad activists and Bajrang Dal volunteers reached the spot and created a ruckus, demanding strict action against the culprit.