Complaint filed against perfumer Piyush Jain

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has filed a complaint against perfumer Piyush Jain before the court of special chief judicial magistrate (Economic offences)/Additional chief metropolitan magistrate-III, Kanpur Nagar, to prosecute the accused.



The complaint was filed on Tuesday under section 132 (1) (a) read with section 132(I) (i) and section 132 (5) of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act 2017, section 132(1) (a) read with section 132(I) (i) and 132 (5) of the Uttar Pradesh GST Act, 2017 further read with section 20 of the GST Act, 2017.



The court in its order observed that a charge sheet/complaint had been filed by the DGGI Ahmedabad zonal unit Sarvodaya Nagar Kanpur Nagar. As there are sufficient grounds to take cognizance of the matter under section 190 Cr P C/section 134 GST Act, 2017 and other papers, the court therefore orders to register a case against Piyush Jain.