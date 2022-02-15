Compulsorily retired for taking Rs 50 bribe, K'taka HC gives relief to man

Later, he was caught by the Lokayukta sleuths while accepting the bribe of Rs 50. The petitioner was hiding the money in socks. The Lokayukta police have lodged a complaint against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act Section 7, 13 (1), 13 (2).



Later departmental inquiry was done and disciplinary authority on September 7, 2004 gave him the punishment of compulsory retirement. The Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has also rejected the petition questioning the punishment order. Later, petitioner Kadakol had approached the high court in this regard.