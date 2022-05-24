Conditions favour further advance of southwest monsoon: IMD

Last week, the IMD had expressed the possibility of the SW monsoon hitting the Kerala shores on May 25. Tuesday's announcement of advance till Comorin area -- Kanyakumari shores -- would mean the SW monsoon would be nearer to Kerala's southern tip and provided other criterions are fulfilled, IMD would be able to declare the onset.



The IMD has a set criterion for declaring the onset of SW monsoon over Kerala that are dependent on factors such as rainfall, wind field and Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR).



First, if after May 10, 60 per cent of the designated 14 stations enlisted in Kerala report rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days, the onset over Kerala can be declared on the second day, provided the other two criteria -- with identified/established specifications for wind field and Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) -- are also in concurrence.