Bengaluru realtor's death due to ‘pure harassment by I-T officials’: Minister
Police say no income tax officials were present at C.J. Roy's office; Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar orders high-level probe as family alleges pressure by central agencies
The death of Confident Group chairman C.J. (Chiriankandath Joseph) Roy has taken on new dimensions as his family and opposition leaders blamed pressure from Income Tax (IT) officials for driving the 57-year-old real estate tycoon to suicide, even as a high-level police and forensic investigation continues.
Roy shot himself on 30 January at his Langford Town office in Bengaluru while an income tax team was conducting searches, police have told PTI. Preliminary findings suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and investigators are examining his mobile phone, pistol and digital data for clues.
Family members, including his brother C.J. Babu, have publicly held IT officials responsible for the suicide. Babu told media that Roy had no financial distress or outstanding loans and had been under sustained pressure from Kerala income tax officials during repeated raids. “Other than the income tax issue, he had no issues,” Babu said, urging authorities to let the truth emerge.
Roy, who had a net worth of approximately Rs 9,000 crore, owned a private jet and more than 200 luxury cars, including 12 Rolls-Royces. Roy, who hailed from Kerala, had business interests extending to Karnataka and Dubai. The Confident Group is a major name in real estate in Kerala and Karnataka.
On Saturday, Roy’s wife Lina Roy and son Rohit Roy reached the Bowring Hospital postmortem centre in Bengaluru. Police are continuing to collect evidence from the office premises, and are expected to clarify whether charges will be filed, including potential sections related to abetment of suicide.
Investigation teams including the Scene of Crime Officer (SOCO) and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are examining the scene and material evidence. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said inquiries are ongoing, with officers analysing the firearm, mobile device and other artefacts to understand the timeline and causes of the incident.
Political reaction to Roy’s death has been marked by sharp criticism of central investigative agencies. Priyank Kharge, a minister in the Karnataka government, described the suicide as a case of “pure harassment” by the Income Tax Department and other agencies, alleging they were being used to target small and medium enterprises and business leaders across the country.
Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said the IT department carried out earlier raids in December 2025 and had given the firm 60 days to file a chargesheet, with a deadline set for 4 February. He said Roy had cooperated with officials when they visited his office.
The case has drawn widespread attention due to the circumstances surrounding the suicide and the ongoing scrutiny of Roy’s business affairs by tax authorities. The investigation remains active, with authorities aiming to piece together Roy’s final movements and communications ahead of the tragic event.
Roy’s death has also prompted discussion about the intense regulatory pressure faced by high-profile business figures amid tax and financial probes.