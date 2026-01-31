Bengaluru realtor's death due to ‘pure harassment by I-T officials’: Minister

The death of Confident Group chairman C.J. (Chiriankandath Joseph) Roy has taken on new dimensions as his family and opposition leaders blamed pressure from Income Tax (IT) officials for driving the 57-year-old real estate tycoon to suicide, even as a high-level police and forensic investigation continues.

Roy shot himself on 30 January at his Langford Town office in Bengaluru while an income tax team was conducting searches, police have told PTI. Preliminary findings suggest he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and investigators are examining his mobile phone, pistol and digital data for clues.

Family members, including his brother C.J. Babu, have publicly held IT officials responsible for the suicide. Babu told media that Roy had no financial distress or outstanding loans and had been under sustained pressure from Kerala income tax officials during repeated raids. “Other than the income tax issue, he had no issues,” Babu said, urging authorities to let the truth emerge.

Roy, who had a net worth of approximately Rs 9,000 crore, owned a private jet and more than 200 luxury cars, including 12 Rolls-Royces. Roy, who hailed from Kerala, had business interests extending to Karnataka and Dubai. The Confident Group is a major name in real estate in Kerala and Karnataka.

On Saturday, Roy’s wife Lina Roy and son Rohit Roy reached the Bowring Hospital postmortem centre in Bengaluru. Police are continuing to collect evidence from the office premises, and are expected to clarify whether charges will be filed, including potential sections related to abetment of suicide.