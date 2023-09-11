Cong alleges Rs 13,000 cr scam in J&K Jal Jeevan Mission, says officer 'harassed'

Congress on Monday hit out at the BJP-led Centre, alleging a Rs 13,000 crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission in J&K, and victimisation of the IAS officer who exposed the scam even as the accused are being shielded.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Congress working committee (CWC) member Pawan Khera said "every day the government does event management".

Khera, who is also the chairman of the media and publicity department of the party, said, “This is done to divert attention from real issues. And while the government was holding the G20 summit in Delhi, a complaint from Jammu and Kashmir has come against lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha alleging Rs 13,000 crore scam in the Jal Jeevan Mission.

“The whistle blower of the scam, Ashok Kumar Parmar, is an IAS officer who happens to be a Dalit, and has written to the SC/ST Commission and also the ministry of home, but no action has been taken."