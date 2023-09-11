Congress sets up core committee, poll panels for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

The Congress on Monday constituted election committees for Chhattisgarh assembly polls, with Kumari Selja appointed convener of the Core Committee and Charan Dass Mahant chairperson of the Election Campaign Committee.

Other members of the seven-member Core Committee are chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, President of Chhattisgarh Congress Deepak Baij, deputy chief minister T S Singh Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu and Shiv Kumar Sahariya.

"Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the committees for ensuing assembly elections in Chhattisgarh with immediate effect," an official communication from the party said.

The 74-member Election Campaign Committee will have chief minister Baghel, his deputy Deo, Tamradhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Kawaki Lakhma, Premsai Singh Tekam and Anila Bhendiya.