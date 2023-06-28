Congress leaders discuss party's strategy for Chhattisgarh assembly polls

Top leaders of the Congress on Wednesday discussed the party's strategy and poll preparedness in Chhattisgarh where assembly elections are due later this year.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, besides the party's in-charge for the state Kumari Selja and general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal were among the leaders who attended the meeting at the party headquarters here.

Chairing the meeting, Kharge said party members will work together to keep bringing change in the lives of the people of Chhattisgarh.