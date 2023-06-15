Cong demands investigation into MTS recruitment of Goa University
Congress leaders Amarnath Panjikar and Elvis Gomes slammed the BJP government over their alleged flouting of rules and regulations while recruiting Multi-Tasking Staff for Goa University
The Congress on Thursday warned the BJP government not to repeat 'Vyapam' like scam in the coastal state and demanded an investigation into the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment process of Goa University by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
Congress leaders alleged that rules and regulations were flawed while recruiting MTS staff in Goa University. Addressing a press conference, Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar, along with Congress leader, Elvis Gomes, slammed the BJP government over the issue.
Panjikar alleged that Goa University has done injustice to the people of the coastal state by terminating the services of 25 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who worked for the last 10 years, and now failed to reinstate them during fresh recruitment.
"Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and other leaders of BJP are doing 'Tiffin Pe Charcha' in the state. They should discuss the issue of unemployment and how they are doing injustice to our youths. Recruitment by Goa University seems to be a scam and hence it should be investigated by CBI," Panjikar said.
Gomes alleged that the BJP had done ‘Vyapam Scam’ in Madhya Pradesh and a recruitment scam of that extent had never happened in the country. “It seems s BJP is trying to do a similar scam in Goa, who in past have failed more than 8,000 candidates to recruit their 'selective' candidates.”
He added that all these 25 MTS who appeared for fresh exams for the new recruitment were made to fail purposely to provide jobs to the "near and dear ones of politicians in power".
"Maybe they have done this purposely to make money out of the new recruitment," he alleged.
He said that the BJP was trying to have control of Goa University by interfering in the recruitment process.
He said that though Goa Staff Selection Commission was established in 2019, the BJP has failed to recruit a single candidate through it.
