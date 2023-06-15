Cong demands investigation into MTS recruitment of Goa University

The Congress on Thursday warned the BJP government not to repeat 'Vyapam' like scam in the coastal state and demanded an investigation into the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment process of Goa University by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Congress leaders alleged that rules and regulations were flawed while recruiting MTS staff in Goa University. Addressing a press conference, Congress Media Cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar, along with Congress leader, Elvis Gomes, slammed the BJP government over the issue.

Panjikar alleged that Goa University has done injustice to the people of the coastal state by terminating the services of 25 Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), who worked for the last 10 years, and now failed to reinstate them during fresh recruitment.