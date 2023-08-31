Cong govt will return in Raj not by magic wand but by people's faith: Gaurav Gogoi

The chairperson of the Congress screening committee for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday said the government will repeat in Rajasthan not by magic wand, but by people's faith.

He said this in Udaipur where he is holding discussions on the contenders for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

Gogoi along with state president Govind Singh Dotasara, members Abhishek Dutt, Ganesh Goriyal, co-incharge Amrita Dhawan, Qazi Nizamuddin and Virendra Singh are doing the brainstorming.

The team members are collecting complete bio-data of the contenders for each seat. Along with talking to the claimants, feedback is also being taken from the local leaders. Each seat is being discussed in detail.