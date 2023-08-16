PM deluded country in Independence Day speech: Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, who initiated the debate on the no-confidence motion in Parliament recently, has slammed PM Narendra Modi for saying that Manipur is limping back to normalcy.

In his Independence Day speech, Modi had said, “I want to tell the people of Manipur that the country is with you."

Noting that “resolution could only be found through peace”, Modi said, “In the last few weeks, Manipur witnessed a wave of violence. Several people lost their lives and our mothers and sisters were dishonoured.”

Hitting out at the PM, Gogoi said peace cannot prevail in the violence-torn state unless talks are held on a reconciliation between the two warring communities.

Speaking to media persons in Guwahati, the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha added, “Prime Minister Modi has deluded the people of the country in his Independence Day speech by saying that Manipur is limping back to normalcy. The truth is, peace cannot return to the state as long as there are over 6,000 sophisticated weapons and around six lakh rounds of ammunition available with miscreants.”