Cong slams PM Modi for not visiting flood-hit Sikkim; seeks more aid from Centre

Congress on Tuesday termed the situation in Sikkim as unprecedented and also slammed the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving only Rs 44 crore as aid to the state.

Congress said that if Modi can find time to campaign in a Delhi Municipal Corporation election, it would have been ideal if he would have visited the state.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said: “What we are facing in Sikkim, is unprecedented, the damage is unprecedented, the loss in connectivity is unprecedented. Thousands of people have been displaced, many have died, and many are living in relief camps.”

He said that in Chungthang, the people are in severe distress, connectivity towards the border areas of India has been lost.

“This opens up an issue of strategic security. It puts our border security at risk. At such a time, when there are foreign elements across our border, we cannot afford any of our border areas to be vulnerable, to be inaccessible, to the Indian Armed Forces,” Gogoi, who is Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha said.