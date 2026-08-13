Cong urges PM to address nation over Chinese denial of LAC access in Arunachal

The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately address the nation over reports that China has denied India access to historically used patrolling points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh.

In a statement issued by the party's Foreign Affairs Department, its chairman Salman Khurshid described the reported development as a matter of "deep alarm" and alleged that it represented another escalation in Chinese attempts at encroachment of Indian territory.

"The Indian National Congress is deeply alarmed and gravely concerned by reports that China has denied India access to historically Indian patrolling points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh," Khurshid said.

He said the issue had originally been flagged by indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh and referred to reports that China had built 628 Xiaokang or "well-off villages" at India's borders.

The statement also cited remarks attributed to Army Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai in March this year regarding the Chinese village-building activity.

The Congress said the developments needed to be viewed in the context of India's wider strategic relationship with China.

"As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has rightly said, the Government of India must unequivocally defend India's territorial integrity and stringently assert our strategic autonomy. To do so will embolden China to adopt an increasingly aggressive posture across Asia. If the Bharatiya Janata Party government once again fails to stand up to China (after compromising India's position on the Indian Ocean Region, in West Asia etc), it will carry serious long-term strategic consequences in Asia, and inflict lasting damage on India's credibility in the world," the statement said.