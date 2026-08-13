Cong urges PM to address nation over Chinese denial of LAC access in Arunachal
Salman Khurshid alleges another escalation in Chinese encroachment in Taksing and asks Centre to raise the issue with Xi Jinping
The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately address the nation over reports that China has denied India access to historically used patrolling points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh.
In a statement issued by the party's Foreign Affairs Department, its chairman Salman Khurshid described the reported development as a matter of "deep alarm" and alleged that it represented another escalation in Chinese attempts at encroachment of Indian territory.
"The Indian National Congress is deeply alarmed and gravely concerned by reports that China has denied India access to historically Indian patrolling points across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh," Khurshid said.
He said the issue had originally been flagged by indigenous communities in Arunachal Pradesh and referred to reports that China had built 628 Xiaokang or "well-off villages" at India's borders.
The statement also cited remarks attributed to Army Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai in March this year regarding the Chinese village-building activity.
The Congress said the developments needed to be viewed in the context of India's wider strategic relationship with China.
"As Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has rightly said, the Government of India must unequivocally defend India's territorial integrity and stringently assert our strategic autonomy. To do so will embolden China to adopt an increasingly aggressive posture across Asia. If the Bharatiya Janata Party government once again fails to stand up to China (after compromising India's position on the Indian Ocean Region, in West Asia etc), it will carry serious long-term strategic consequences in Asia, and inflict lasting damage on India's credibility in the world," the statement said.
The party demanded that Modi address the nation on the reported developments and called for an immediate multi-party delegation to assess the situation on the ground.
"The Indian National Congress demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately address the nation about these concerning developments. The Government of India should also immediately constitute and dispatch a multi-party delegation to assess the situation on ground," it said.
The Congress further urged the prime minister to raise the issue directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who, according to the statement, is due to visit India next month.
"Finally, Prime Minister Modi must strongly raise this issue directly with President Xi Jinping, who is due to visit India next month. The Prime Minister must prioritise India's national security over the pursuit of personal political capital and performative diplomacy," the statement said.
The party's allegations concern the Taksing area of Arunachal Pradesh and reported Chinese activity along the LAC. The statement did not provide further details on when Indian personnel were allegedly denied access to the specific patrolling points or the circumstances of the reported incident.