Sino-India border 'generally stable at the moment': China

China on Wednesday said the situation along its border with India was "generally stable" while declining to comment directly on reports of stepped-up Chinese military activity near Arunachal Pradesh, where local communities have recently raised concerns over alleged encroachment by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun was responding to questions on whether there had been a recent military incident with India and whether Beijing had increased military activity near Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as part of 'South Tibet'.

"The China-India border situation is generally stable at the moment," Guo said. He said the two countries had held the 36th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on China-India Border Affairs last week and had agreed to maintain communication through diplomatic and military channels and jointly uphold peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

The assertion comes amid renewed concern in Arunachal Pradesh's Upper Subansiri district, where local residents and community organisations have alleged an expansion of Chinese presence in areas near Taksing.

The Nah Welfare Society, a community organisation based in Taksing, wrote to the district administration in June alleging that the PLA had occupied areas it described as ancestral lands and built roads, bridges and military camps there. It named several locations, including Oying in the Asaphila area, Paniar, Marpan, Portrang Lake and Tingdingtang, and claimed Chinese activity in the Taksing sector had increased significantly over the past 10 to 15 years.