Won't reinduct defectors ahead of Assembly polls: Goa Congress

The Congress will induct new members in Goa but will not take back leaders who defected from the party, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said on Sunday as the party stepped up preparations for next year's Assembly elections.

"We welcome those who genuinely wish to join the Congress and strengthen the fight against the BJP. However, defectors who have left the party will not be taken back," Chodankar told reporters.

He also said the Congress' alliance with the Goa Forward Party remained intact and asserted that the opposition alliance would continue with the Congress playing the leading role.

Chodankar said the party was committed to increasing women's participation in politics and was prepared to reserve up to 50 per cent of electoral opportunities for women wherever feasible.