Won't reinduct defectors ahead of Assembly polls: Goa Congress
State unit chief says alliance with Goa Forward Party remains intact and promises greater representation for women candidates
The Congress will induct new members in Goa but will not take back leaders who defected from the party, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar said on Sunday as the party stepped up preparations for next year's Assembly elections.
"We welcome those who genuinely wish to join the Congress and strengthen the fight against the BJP. However, defectors who have left the party will not be taken back," Chodankar told reporters.
He also said the Congress' alliance with the Goa Forward Party remained intact and asserted that the opposition alliance would continue with the Congress playing the leading role.
Chodankar said the party was committed to increasing women's participation in politics and was prepared to reserve up to 50 per cent of electoral opportunities for women wherever feasible.
"Wherever strong women leaders come forward, we are ready to go beyond the existing 30 per cent reservation and provide up to 50 per cent reservation to women," he said.
Addressing a press conference alongside All India Congress Committee (AICC) Goa desk co-in-charge Anjali Nimbalkar and Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Dr Pratiksha Khalap, Chodankar said the party was focused on strengthening its organisation by inducting people committed to fighting the BJP.
He said the Congress would ensure deserving women candidates were given opportunities to contest elections.
The Congress has witnessed two major rounds of defections in Goa since 2019, with 18 of its MLAs joining the BJP.