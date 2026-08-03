Cong workers detained during protest march to Gadkari's residence over E20 ethanol blending

Several Youth Congress workers were detained in Nagpur on Monday after they attempted to march to Union minister Nitin Gadkari's residence to stage a protest against the nationwide rollout of E20 petrol, alleging the fuel had caused hardship to vehicle owners.

The protest march began from Chitnivis Park Square in Mahal and was headed towards Gadkari's private residence in the same locality. Demonstrators raised slogans against E20 fuel and sought the Union road transport and highways minister's resignation.

Heavy police deployment and barricades were put in place near Gadkari's residence to prevent the protesters from reaching the premises. Some protesters attempted to climb over the barricades before being stopped, following which several Congress workers were detained, police officials said.

The Congress has stepped up its attack on Gadkari over the E20 fuel rollout, claiming that his reply in Parliament on July 29 raised more questions than it answered.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that while Gadkari claimed E20 had been introduced after years of scientific testing and that there was no evidence of widespread vehicle damage, consumers and mechanics had reported reduced mileage, engine performance issues and concerns over the long-term impact of ethanol-blended fuel.