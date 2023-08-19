Cong workers want Rahul Gandhi to contest from Amethi in 2024 LS polls: UP party chief Ajay Rai

On some Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders claiming that the INDIA bloc will not be successful in the state, the five-time MLA from Varanasi asked, "Why was (Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief) Om Prakash Rajbhar included (in the NDA)? Just find out what all Om Prakash Rajbhar said about the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh (Yogi Adityanath). They (BJP) should introspect." The SBSP was a BJP ally in 2017 but parted ways ahead of the 2022 assembly polls and had joined hands with the SP. The Rajbhar-led party joined the NDA last month. On the Congress' dismal performance in the 2017 elections and its alliance with SP, Rai said that "it is unfair to compare the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections". He said that "2017 was an election for the state, while the 2024 election will be for the nation".

Hitting out at the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, he alleged, "See the biggest problem is that the BJP government is bringing corrupt contractors from Gujarat and giving them work." He did not elaborate further.

The people of Uttar Pradesh are either being given jobs as "petty contractors" or they are being given "any ordinary job", he said and added that "everywhere things are being hidden". "We have to expose these things before the public," the Congress leader said.