Caste equation in mind, Congress appoints Ajay Rai as the new UP chief

Five-time MLA and a ‘strong’ leader with mass connect from Purvanchal region, Ajay Rai, has been appointed as the new chief of the Uttar Pradesh Congress.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls Rai’s appointment assumes significance, as the Congress is aiming to revive its political fortune in the state which has 80 Lok Sabha seats in its kitty.

And Rai – who possess the ‘money and muscle power’ required to win the tough terrain of the Purvanchal region – may help the Congress win some seats in the Lok Sabha elections, believe political watchers.

Out of 29 Lok Sabha seats falling under the region, BJP had won 27 in the last Lok Sabha election.