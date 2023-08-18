Congress forms political affairs committee for Chhattisgarh, Kumari Selja to head it

The Congress on Thursday formed its political affairs committee for poll-bound Chhattisgarh with general secretary Kumari Selja as its chairperson.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo are among its members.

"The Congress president has approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee of the Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

State party president Deepak Baij, senior leaders Charan Dass Mahant, Tamardhwaj Sahu, Ravinder Chaubey, Mohd. Akbar, Shiv Kumar Dahariya, Mohan Markam, Anila Bhendiya, Jai Singh Aggarwal, Dhanender Sahu and Satyanarayan Sharma are other members of the panel.