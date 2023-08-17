Congress discusses LS poll preparedness in Delhi, asks leaders to strengthen party in all 7 seats

Congress leaders from Delhi on Wednesday held a meeting with the party's top leadership to review the preparedness for the Lok Sabha elections and discussed ways and means to strengthen the organisation in all seven parliamentary constituencies in the national capital.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who were present at the meeting, asked party leaders to remain united and connected with the people, sources said.

Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary and former Union minister Ajay Maken, who were also present at the meeting, pointed out to the issues relating to a possible alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the sources said.

"In view of the Lok Sabha elections, a consultation was held with the leaders of the Delhi Congress today. Revitalisation of the Delhi Congress is our priority, in which participation of all leaders and workers is necessary. We had made Delhi prosperous and happy, our struggle for the people of Delhi continues even further," Kharge said after the meeting.